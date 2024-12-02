Alawneh Exchange partners Nium for international payments

The partnership will allow Alawneh Exchange to use Nium’s pay out network in key markets, such as Australia, Canada, Europe, the UK, and the US. Alawneh Exchange operates 40 strategically located branches across Jordan. The collaboration with Nium will roll out in stages, targeting the five major markets as part of the initial phase.

Nium’s pay-out capability will help Alawneh Exchange to provide:

•B2B and B2B2C cross-border payments in 5 major currencies (AUS, CAD, EUR, GBP, USD)

•Access to 65 real-time payment corridors

•Speedy settlements to customers