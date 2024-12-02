Alacriti, The Clearing House to accelerate real-time payments adoption

Alacriti provides both banks and credit unions with a cloud-native platform for faster payments, enabling access to the RTP network.

The company will help these financial institutions to deliver new products and services to their retail and corporate customers.

It has partnered with US-based mutual community bank Avidia Bank to drive the real-time payments market.

The RTP network enables banks to offer 24/7 domestic real-time payments via a modern platform, which provides immediate payment confirmation.

The network also enables instant settlements and availability of cash.



