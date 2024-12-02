Alacriti and Lumin Digital partner for real-time payments

The collaboration between Alacriti and Lumin Digital aims to augment financial institutions with advanced payment functionalities, improve operational efficiency, and deliver superior customer/member service.











Enabling seamless loan payments

Integrating Alacriti's Orbipay loan payment solution with Lumin's digital banking solutions will enable Lumin's clients to offer a seamless loan payment experience. With Orbipay EBPP, accountholders will have an enhanced ability to manage and pay their loans with the convenience that today's consumer demands.

The integration supports multiple payment methods, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, ACH, and card payments; payment channels such as text and AI chatbot; and one-time, recurring, guest pay, and autopay payment options.

This collaboration will also set the stage for the addition of real-time A2A (Account-to-Account) transfer capabilities through an integration with Orbipay Payments Hub later in 2024 — a solution that includes connection to instant payment rails.

Officials from Lumin Digital said that by partnering with Alacriti, Lumin is able to provide their clients with core agnostic solutions to achieve their payment modernisation goals. The flexibility and scalability of Alacriti's platform allow them to provide their clients with robust payment options that meet the evolving needs of their account holders. They are excited about the future integration of real-time A2A transfers, allowing users to send payments instantly via the RTP network and FedNow Service rails.

Also commenting on this collaboration, representatives from Alacriti said that by integrating Orbipay money movement services with Lumin's platform, they are providing financial institutions with a powerful tool to enhance their digital payment services. This partnership reflects their commitment to delivering innovative payment solutions that drive efficiency and improve the user experience. The upcoming A2A transfer integration will further solidify their joint efforts to offer a flexible and modern payment solution.

The partnership between Alacriti and Lumin Digital demonstrates their shared dedication to providing modern, digital experiences to financial institutions, their customers, and members. The integration of instant payments is just the beginning, as both companies look forward to expanding their joint services and solutions, shaping the future of digital banking integrated payments.





More information about Alacriti

Alacriti is a fintech company with a comprehensive money movement and payments services platform dedicated to helping clients accelerate their digital transformation. Built on a flexible, cloud-native framework, Alacriti's array of solutions allows clients to deliver the money movement experiences and payments innovation that today's users demand while seamlessly integrating with their internal infrastructures.





What does Lumin Digital do?

Lumin Digital is a future-ready digital banking solution powerin growth for financial institutions across the United States. Combining innovation, data, and speed, Lumin's disruption-proof platform was born in the cloud to stay ahead of the evolving expectations of retail and business banking users. With Lumin Digital's unique approach, clients innovate and scale at their own pace, optimise digital banking ROI, and create a strong digital relationship with their customers.