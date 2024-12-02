Al Kuraimi Islamic Bank selects Temenos to replace its IT systems





The banking software company should help KIB deploy a single, cloud-native, cloud-agnostic digital banking platform to support its banking operations.

According to Hubbis, Temenos Infinity and Temenos Transact will provide KIB with a single banking platform to digitalize its end-to-end operations. Temenos’ banking software will provide digital functionality and cost efficiencies. Temenos Infinity with its open API-first architecture will support the delivery of personalised, omnichannel customer experiences and allow KIB to provide faster customer service.

The services will also include Temenos Islamic Banking, which will support the delivery of digital products that are compliant for KIB’s Islamic retail and corporate customers.