Al Baraka Bank Sudan taps Path Solutions for digital transformation





Path Solutions’ iMAL*BI solution is a part of the Path Intelligence platform. Path Intelligence is a platform that enables banks to harness data and analyse it using the enterprise data lake. It enables banks to leverage structured and unstructured data, and transform it into insights, with the customised AI-based solutions covering customer insights, risk insights, fraud detection and other applications.

The implementation covered the establishment of a comprehensive end-to-end data warehousing solution, an automated ETL process and a progressive data model. The technology integration with Path Solutions represents a part of BBS’s technology transformation strategy, undertaken to prepare for its digital transformation move aiming to change their business model and benefit from new revenue and value-producing opportunities.