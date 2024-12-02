Al Ain Finance deploys Temenos Infinity and Temenos Transact on Temenos SaaS

The front-to-back SaaS digital banking offering will provide a new functionality for Al Ain Finance to deliver digital experiences to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). Temenos’ cloud-native, technology will be delivered remotely as Temenos SaaS to allow the business to respond to increasing demand for digital banking during Covid-19 in the quickest possible timeframe. Temenos’ SaaS solution will be hosted on Microsoft Azure.

Al Ain Finance is a Private Joint Stock Company licensed and regulated by the UAE Central Bank. The company was established in 2016 to support UAE SMEs with tailored Working Capital Financing, including invoice factoring and discounting.



