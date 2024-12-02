Akulaku raises USD 10 mln





Akulaku will use the funds to continue building its lending portfolio in its key operating markets in Indonesia, Philippines, and Thailand.

Akulaku strives to serve the underbanked consumers in emerging markets with digital banking, consumer credit, digital investment, and insurance brokerage services. Founded in 2014, Akulaku was one of the earliest consumer lending fintech firms to be established in Indonesia.

The company operates a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and consumer financing platform in Indonesia. In addition to this, Akulaku incorporates wealth management, ecommerce, and digital banking platforms.