Akoya adds JP Morgan to its Data Access Network

Fintechs, data aggregators, and other data recipients can now request application programming interface (API)-based access to Chase customer data through Akoya. The bank’s commitment to make secure data sharing available through the Akoya Data Access Network increases the scale of the network, which enables one-to-many API connections between data providers, such as financial institutions, and data recipients. The Akoya Data Access Network is available to the entire US financial services industry.

Chase will begin providing data through the network later in 2021, as customers permission apps and services to access their Chase accounts through Akoya. Chase also will continue to provide direct API connections for third parties that have signed data-access agreements.