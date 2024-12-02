aixigo provides core software for digital wealth management in Switzerland

The platform was also used to develop a digital investment advisory service that supports the professional competence of advisors in customer contact. Vontobel offers its clients the investment expertise of a globally active wealth manager in digital form with Vontobel Volt.

In addition to traditional active wealth management, Vontobel Volt makes Vontobel's comprehensive performance promise usable and tangible in a new way. Customers can use the intuitive Volt app on their smartphones to invest in financial assets actively managed by experts and help shape their personal portfolio, according to the official press release.

The ‘MARS’ investment advisory solution, which was also developed in conjunction with Vontobel, includes, among other features, an automated documentation process that meets the requirements of MiFID II and FidleG.