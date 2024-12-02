Aite Group anticipates that SCF will become more domestic after Brexit

According to Enrico Camerinelli: the supply chain finance business may not be seriously impacted by Brexit, as it is a rather unregulated business. The UK’s exit will certainly (at least in the short term) hit the pound, with inevitable consequences on current SCF deals. However, the exit process will take at least two years, so the market will find its countermeasures.”

It is important to put in balance long-term and short-term effects in order to find the stabilizing factors meant to work for every particular situation. We must do this in order to find an equilibrium in the market and to limit the impact.

More than that, biggest risk is certainly that other countries may want to leave the EU, but again this isn’t seen as a big issue.” Rather, SCF will become more domestic.

Certainly, trade will be affected, but it will be more on the U.K.’s shoulders. Opportunities for the rest of the EU countries will open, says senior analyst Enrico Camerinelli at Aite Group.