Airwallex, Xero to help SMBs reconcile payments

The integration enables SMBs to connect their multi-currency financial transactions in Airwallex to Xero, allowing them to view a daily update through the Xero bank feeds. SMBs will have full visibility of their Airwallex funds within Xero’s interface at any given time.

With Airwallex’s recent launch of the Airwallex Borderless Card in partnership with Visa, along with the current Xero integration, the company now provides an alternative business account for modern businesses wanting to operate and bank online.