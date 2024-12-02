Airwallex closes Series D fundraising round at USD160 million

The round includes majority participation from a group of new top-tier global strategic investors, including ANZi Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of ANZ Bank, and Salesforce Ventures the global investment arm of Salesforce.

Existing core investors DST Global, Tencent, Sequoia Capital China, Hillhouse Capital and Horizons Ventures also participated, bringing Airwallex’s total equity raise since it was founded in 2015 to USD 360 millio.

Airwallex plans to use the new funds to continue its expansion journey by:

accelerating worldwide growth through customer acquisition and licensing, particularly in Europe and the US, and new markets such as the Middle East;

expanding its product line to include payment acceptance capabilities through a proprietary gateway solution as well as partner integration;

exploring acquisitions in the payments space to fast track offerings.

After a successful Series C round in March 2019, Airwallex’s global presence has expanded considerably, with new offices in Tokyo, Bangalore, and most recently a presence in Dubai.

Alongside the international expansion, Airwallex has also boosted its product capabilities, including the launch of Airwallex Borderless Cards in partnership with Visa and an integration with Xero.

These new features mark Airwallex’s evolution from an international payments platform to a fully integrated end-to-end financial services provider for businesses of all sizes. The expansion of products available via Airwallex business accounts means SMBs now have access to a host of services that enable low-cost payments and collections worldwide, alongside instant AUD, USD, EUR, GBP, HKD and CNY global accounts.

In addition to supporting the growing SMB market, Airwallex has a suite of enterprise products to help larger businesses with more complex financial needs, such as mass international and domestic payouts. Its recently launched Issuing API will further enable enterprises to generate and issue payment cards to their networks.