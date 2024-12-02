Airtel Payments Bank partners Muthoot Finance to offer premium loans

Muthoot Finance gives as high as 75% of the pledged gold value as a loan. Customers get doorstep disbursals for loan amounts of approximately USD 645 and above. Gold loans can be obtained by anyone by pledging gold jewelry they own against financial aid.

The loan amount can be used for any personal or work-related requirement. The gold is kept safe by the institution untill the loan is paid off.

Through Airtel Thanks app, customers can apply for small loans for a small duration starting from a minimum of seven days. The flexible payment option allows the customer to make part payments or complete payments before the maturity date with no additional charges. Customers can also apply for a Gold loan by visiting the banking points for Airtel Payments Bank.