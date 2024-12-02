Airtel Payment Bank receives scheduled bank approval in India

Airtel Payments Bank saw a marked increase in new accounts opened during the FY21, as transactions too rose, the company official said. At present, one in six villages in the country is being served by Airtel Payments Bank.

Its digital banking solutions allow users to open a bank account in five minutes using video KYC, make secure payments using Safe Pay and get benefits with the 'Rewards123' programme. Airtel Payments Bank can offer its solutions to both the urban digital and the rural underbanked customer. The products are user-need focussed and designed to bring users into the ambit of digital inclusion.