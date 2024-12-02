Airtel Africa, WorldRemit partner to grow money transfer business

Airtel Money services are already available in the Democratic Republic of Congo (RDC), Uganda, Zambia, Tanzania, Malawi, and Niger. Customers can now send money to Mobile Money accounts from Rwanda via WorldRemit. With Airtel Money, mobile money users can transfer money both locally and internationally. They can also make utility payments, pay merchants, save money in their mobile wallets, purchase airtime, and access mobile financial products.

Airtel Africa operates in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East, Central, and West Africa. The fintech offers a suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services.