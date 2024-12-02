Airstar to introduce SME banking services





Airstar notes that Hong Kong has approximately 340,000 SMEs, but these SMEs remain underserved. The traditional procedure requires extensive document review and background checks and Airstar will now provide these services in a virtual environment to streamline the process.

Airstar also has announced that its corporate banking services for SMEs have entered the pilot launch through the Fintech Supervisory Sandbox administered by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. The pilot trial will seek to include SMEs from different sectors, allowing them to experience virtual banking services. The pilot trial is open to 100 SMEs.

To encourage SMEs to participate in the trail, Airstar is offering all participants in the pilot trial a 1% p.a. interest rate for the first HKD 1 million placed at savings deposit account between the start of the trial period and 31 December 2021.