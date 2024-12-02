AirPlus and Airbnb to integrate booking and payment solution

The companies are working on an integrated payment process so that the traveler will be able to book accommodation on Airbnb and automatically centrally bill the corporate account. Travel managers can ensure transparency and perform data analysis with additional information such as cost center, project or employee number.

More than that, in 2016 Airbnb for Business tripled in growth with more and more business travelers recognizing the Airbnb offers. Travel managers can easily manage travel data through the Airbnb for Business dashboard, a one-stop dashboard that provides a full and comprehensive insight into employees travel plans including bills, business travel ready homes, corporate reporting and duty of care options giving them better insight into the full employee experience.