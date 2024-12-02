aircrex selects Finch to power its autonomous finance platform in Australia

Building what aircrex calls ‘Bank 3.0: a bank without being a bank’, the startup has turned to Australian financial and data solution, integrating with the recently released Basiq x FinchXP API. The API combines Basiq’s data aggregation with Finch’s data enrichment.

aircrex’s AI-driven ‘PFO’ Personal Finance Optimiser (a reimagined Personal Finance Manager) aims to automate finances for customers with features such as Omnipay™ that pays bills and manages upcoming payments.

Upon the launch of aircrex, the mobile application will feature a financial tracking and insights tool, multiple-bank account management, payment capabilities, AI-driven personal assistant, and an exclusive community.