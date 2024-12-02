Airbase releases free Airbase Essentials package

The cash back for a pre-funded card is 2.25%, or 1.75% for a charge card, across all Airbase products. The company is offering its free Airbase Essentials package for companies who are smaller, those with less complex accounts payable needs, or larger organisations who want to try before they buy the more advanced features of Airbase Growth and Airbase Enterprise.

All spend management packages include corporate cards, bill payments, and employee expense reimbursements. The announcement follows the unveiling of international subsidiaries in October 2021 and a strategic partnership with Silicon Valley Bank earlier in November.