Airbase now integrates with Intuit QuickBooks Desktop

The combination delivers an automated connection between company spend and the general ledger. This announcement adds to the list of GL integrations available with Airbase, including QuickBooks Online and Xero, plus NetSuite and Sage Intacct ERPs.

Airbase’s integrations are native, rather than indirect integrations that require a CSV download and upload tool. The company combines three products — comprehensive bill payments, software-enabled corporate cards, and employee expense reimbursements — and supports them with approval workflows, accounting automation, and real-time reporting.

The new integration will help customers shorten their month-end close by handling all AP from one platform with automatic transaction syncing to the GL in real time, including refunds from vendors and cash back generated from virtual cards.