Airbank raises USD 20 mln in Series A funding round





This will provide Airbank with the lift needed to expand into new markets, continue the development of both its product and technical offers, all the while increasing the team size. To date, Airbank has clocked approximately USD 22.6 million hours on the flight deck.

Airbank is currently integrated with more than 2,000 banks and financial service providers including Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and PayPal.

In addition to Molten’s lead, Airbank’s USD 20 million Series A round saw the participation of existing investors New Wave, Speedinvest, and Entrepreneur First alongside angel investors Bruce Wallace (Strategic Advisor at Brex), Guillaume Cabane (Strategic Advisor at Ramp), and Cris Conde (Senior advisor to Accel Partners).