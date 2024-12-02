Airbank partners with Uncapped for corporate financing in Germany 

Airbank products enable startups and SMEs to manage their corporate finances. Entrepreneurs can monitor their liquidity, create demand forecasts and make their financial management more efficient. Uncapped provides online companies with capital between EUR 10,000 and EUR 5 million for their growth. Customers can apply for a loan in minutes and receive a decision within 24 hours, with no personal guarantees or loss of equity. The sales-based financing model means that the loan is only repaid if sales are generated. When sales drop, so do the paybacks.

Through the partnership, Airbank customers will be able to access capital directly from their platform's data to invest in the areas needed to accelerate growth. Airbank aims to simplify financial management for SMEs and expand the range of financial services available to European-based companies. Uncapped and Airbank also plan to further integrate the offering into the platform, including by providing pre-approved offerings via in-app notifications.