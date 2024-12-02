Airbank partners with Iwoca for loan financing

The cooperation will allow customers to request a loan directly from Airbank. Airbank is a loan provider, especially for small and medium-sized companies. Its platform enables companies to handle all financial processes consistently on one platform. Iwoca offers credit facilities to small businesses trading in the UK and Germany via an automated lending platform. In this way, it aims to help companies achieve transparency about their finances.

Companies can use the platform to detect liquidity bottlenecks at an early stage and, thanks to the cooperation with Iwoca, can now react to them immediately. Users may make an inquiry directly via the platform and receive a financing offer. According to an Airbank representative, Iwoca bridges the gap between presenting financial status and solving liquidity problems. An Iwoca representative states that because of the partnership, users can see their cash flow with Iwoca and they can now solve liquidity problems directly with Airbank.