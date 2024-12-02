Airbank collects EUR 2.5 mln

The lead investors were primarily funds such as New Wave, Speedinvest, and Tiny VC. Airbank plans to use the capital to expand product and market development. The platform offers a cash flow management platform for corporate customers to manage existing business accounts in one system.

This enables SMEs not only to manage their account movements, but also to manage liquidity forecasts and payments. According to an Airbank representative, Open Banking facilitates integrations with banks that the company uses to develop new banking and payment solutions. The platform aim is to reduce complexity and create an end-to-end platform for a company's finances.