Air Namibia selects Accelyas solution in Namibia

The scope of these services include automate processing of Clearing House (ACH) and Non-Clearing House invoices, accruals, direct operating cost (DOC) verification, workflow, accounting integration with ERP and a supplier portal which will be used by airlines suppliers to input their (bilateral) invoices.

Accelya Kale Solutions (formerly known as Kale Consultants) is part of the Accelya Group. The company’s expertise includes BSP processing, revenue accounting, audit and revenue recovery, card management, miscellaneous billing, cost management and business intelligence.