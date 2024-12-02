Air France-KLM selects Tradeshift for its e-invoicing platform

The web-based platform will replace the airline’s current solution and give Air France-KLM and its suppliers the ability to increase invoicing accuracy, and improve visibility to the payment process and status, allowing all parties to speed up business transactions.

Tradeshift’s cloud-based, e-invoicing and procure-to-pay solution will initially be used by a select number of Air France-KLM’s suppliers to process more than half a million invoices annually. Potential adoption of the platform will be studied for e-procurement flows.

The previous platform used by Air France-KLM was the Bprocess platform owned by SAP Ariba.

In June 2014, Tradeshift was selected by global food-processing and commodities-trading corporation Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) to deploy its cloud-based business platform.