Aimbridge Hospitality selects Yooz to enhance T&E workflow in the cloud

Using the T&E process that is part of the full AP automation suite by Yooz, Aimbridge will be able to capture, approve and initiate payment of the T&E reports of its employees. This move toward a cloud-based financial workflow reduces cycle time and processing costs. Aimbridge has approximately 300 hotels under management, varying from limited service hotels to full-scale resorts. Aimbridge manages for all major hotel brands as well as independents.

Yooz is part of ITESOFT Group, a European company that has for approximately 30 years been providing document capture and process automation. Yooz is a web-based and cloud solution that provides a number of automated document processing features, such as scanning, posting/assignment, automatic recognition, electronic validation workflow, exporting posts to ERP systems/accounting packages and electronic archiving. Companies such as Air France KLM, Bristol Myers Squibb, Jaguar Land Rover, Siemens, Pepsico, Ernst & Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers and others use ITESOFT software solutions.

In recent news, senior care provider OnPointe has selected Yooz to move its AP workflow into the cloud.