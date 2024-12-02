Aiia launches Open Banking growth programme for SMBs

As Aiia expanded its Open Banking rails across Europe to grant businesses access to payment capabilities and financial data access they are launching a campaign for small- and medium sized businesses to innovate. Aiia invites small and medium-sized businesses, with any use case, to access Open Banking through its growth programme, Aiia for SMBs.

Aiia wishes to partner its Open Banking know-how, expertise, and platform performance with businesses that are eager to change, challenge, and create financial services to bolster innovation and boost customer experiences.