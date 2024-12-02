aifinyo and Billomat complete merger to offer smart billing solutions

With immediate effect, the cloud-based accounting software Billomat will complement aifinyo’s smart billing ecosystem. This allows entrepreneurs and freelancers to handle the billing, financing, and payment of invoices and save effort in invoice management and accounting processes. With Billomat, customers can efficiently create, manage and track their invoices.

The company is working on enabling the pre-financing of invoices directly so that liquidity gaps in the purchasing or sales process are avoided. The digital recording of receipts also enables users to save time when processing and archiving directly via their smartphone. In addition to financing incoming and outgoing invoices, aifinyo offers other solutions such as liquidity management for cash flow control and international transfers. According to an aifinyo representative, Billomat and aifinyo share the vision of 'Smart Billment' and aim to tackle this task together in the future.