AideXa acquires full banking licence from European Central Bank





AideXa aims to leverage AI and Open Banking to serve SMEs based in Italy that have a turnover or annual revenue of less than EUR 10 million.

AideXa’s first product ‘X-Instant’ is described as a digital or online short-term credit facility that guarantees approval or rejection within 10 minutes.

The challenger bank secured EUR 45 million in capital via a seed round in November 2020. Generali Group, Banca Sella, and IFIS took part in the company’s round along with contributions from VCs, family offices, trade associations and several angel investors.



