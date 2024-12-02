Agora launches white-label products for teens and SMBs





The startup’s technology enables community banks and credit unions to launch digital banking solutions ‘within a month’. Agora’s white-label solutions targeting SMBs and teens are launching as a host of direct-to-consumer fintechs target those same customer segments.

With Agora Junior, parents can create accounts for their children, top them off and freeze cards. Teens can make sub-accounts and group funds, and the account comes with both virtual and plastic cards. Agora SMB, meanwhile, offers unlimited physical and virtual cards for employees, and the account offers receipt management for tax purposes.