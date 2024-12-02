Agicap, Salt Edge partner to digitalise cash flow management for SMEs

Agicap develops customisable business finance management (BFM) software tailored for small and micro businesses that do not have their own internal cash management tools, as big companies do. The company offers a real-time view of businesses’ cash flows by enabling to automatically insert bank account data and data from accounting, invoicing, CRM, ERP, or from cashier softwares onto their platform.

Agicap’s gear helps pre-estimate the company’s financial needs upstream of possible failures. Salt Edge’ bank data aggregation solution helps Agicap’s customers to spend less time and resources on managing their cash flows by giving them direct access to all the data they need in one tool, according to the official press release.