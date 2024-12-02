The functions newly introduced under the name "CashCollect" give users of the software additional tools to receive payments on time. The tools allow you to optimise payment terms and the use of inactive liquid funds. These features can be used to improve cash flows, seeing as all amounts due and main debtors can be identified quickly.

The dunning process is automated with these additional functions. The dunning reminders can also be partially automated and personalised. According to an Agicap representative, the new features in Agicap will facilitate access to payment information and the process of keeping track of dunning actions already taken.



