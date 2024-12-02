Ageras Group acquires Kontist

The two companies did not provide any information about the purchase price. The Ageras Group has been active in the German market since 2017. The company provides a marketplace for accounting services, and has been offering invoicing software for the self-employed with Zervant since 2021. Ageras is pursuing a buy-and-build strategy to build a finance ecosystem around accounting, banking, and admin features for small businesses in Europe and the US.

Kontist is a bank for the self-employed and offers banking, accounting, and tax solutions. The Kontist brand will be retained and the current management will also remain on board. According to a Kontist representative, the takeover by Ageras signifies the completion of the fintechs shift from a banking provider to a full-service provider for banking, accounting, and taxes.