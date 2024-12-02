Afterpay, Westpac to offer savings accounts

The accounts will be available from 2021 and will help give the Afterpay greater insight into its customers’ financial habits, as the company says. The announcement sent Afterpay’s shares up 6%. For Westpac, the venture marks a push into fintech and will help it target younger customers.

Afterpay will be Westpac’s first digital banking platform customer, and the company will also offer budgeting tools and other services over time. The partnership goes live in the second quarter of 2021.

While Afterpay currently does not conduct credit checks on its customers, it says the tie-up opens the door to new revenue streams and could be adopted globally.