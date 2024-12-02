African Bank adopts Arctic Intelligence's solution, AML Accelerate





AML Accelerate is an anti-money laundering and counter terrorism solution that digitises the enterprise risk assessment process. According to PR Newswire, the output enables African Bank to measure overall financial crime risks and ensure their AML program is proportionate to the level of risk. The solution also ensures the risk assessment and program is in line with the latest guidance from regulators with explainable and defendable results.

Arctic Intelligence’s AML risk assessment technology solution will guide African Bank through a risk-based approach that provides a regulator-ready repository of necessary enterprise risk assessment evidence.