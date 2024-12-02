Affin Bank launches corporate internet banking platform for SMEs

The platform offers access to the bank’s financial products and services, covering cash management, trade finance, and SMEs and retail products.

Businesses that have signed up for AffinMax will be offered two extensive banking solutions. One of them is AFFINWRKFZ, which is a business and talent management solution. The other solution known as AFFIN360 is a payroll offering that covers business compensation and benefit plans for employees.

The AffinMax platform comes with a suite of cash management solutions that integrates the financial supply chain module and liquidity management system. Additionally, Affin Bank also unveiled the AffinMax mobile application which has been designed to help clients in performing their business transactions on-the-go.

The mobile application allows clients to have control and management of their business’ finances, from monitoring cashflows to managing payroll and submitting applications for trade transactions. In conjunction with the launch, the bank will also be collaborating with its digital partners ranging from financial technology to ecommerce solution providers, to help SMEs digitalise their businesses.