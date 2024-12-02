AEVI, Moroku, to provide smartPOS solution to merchants

The partnership brings the fintech’s small merchant POS software Marrakash to AEVI’s Global Marketplace and will help leveraging AEVI’s open solutions and global support infrastructure to target multiple vertical markets, including the hospitality, food and drink, retail and financial service industries.

The solution enables businesses to display a full product catalogue, create bespoke customer loyalty schemes and take secure card payments on the go, giving merchants freedom to run their business and take payments wherever they need. Having Marrakash available on AEVI’s Marketplace will allow vendors across the globe using AEVI-enabled POS hardware to download and add the app directly to their SmartPOS device.

Marrakash is already in operation with merchants in Australia, India, North America and the UK.