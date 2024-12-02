Aerospace manufacturer selects Invoiceware to manage e-invoicing processes in Brazil

Under the terms of the agreement, the aerospace manufacturer is set to use Invoiceware Internationals SAP Hybrid Cloud solution to comply with Brazil’s Nota Fiscal Legislation.

Invoiceware Internationals electronic invoicing solution for Brazil Nota Fiscal requirements provides among others a platform for all compliance requirements in Brazil such as e-invoicing, receivables, payables, logistics, payroll and SPED reporting, a hybrid cloud service and a multilingual project management which complies with the requirement of implementation teams to speak Spanish, Portuguese and English.

Invoiceware International operates the Global Compliance Network, a cloud-based platform that delivers financial and supply chain managers the regulatory processes they need while eliminating ERP configurations and customizations for the IT staff.

In recent news, Invoiceware International has extended its Latin America cloud services to manage Mexicos processes for CFDI certification of payroll receipts.