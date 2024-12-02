Aero Commerce partners with Boodil





Following this collaboration, online customers will have the possibility to make payments in a secure and efficient way while using the Aero platform.

Merchants and traders can access the new Boodil’s Pay by Bank, an account-to-account payment solution, with no bespoke integration process required since the product offers plug-and-pay onboarding. This enables them to save up to 75% of the money per transaction.

Furthermore, Boodil offers its clients a frictionless payment process, which gives them to capability to increase conversion rates, and streamline cash flow while giving instant settlements and rewards to customers every time they spend money on products. Security is one of the main focuses of the deal as well. While being designed to reduce, prevent, and eliminate fraud and chargebacks, the application makes sure to keep all transactions Secure Customer Authentication (SCA) compliant.

Boodil will serve as Aero Commerce's' Open Banking provider, as its solutions will be integrated directly into their platform. Customers will be able to make online transactions while benefiting from services that aim to meet their expectations and preferences. Moreover, each merchant can streamline its cash flow while offering its client base a suite of rewards with each payment they make.











Boodil’s development strategy

Boodil represents an Open Banking payments and user engagement application that provides numerous products and tools for multiple types of clients, such as shoppers and businesses, as well as merchants. These services include features that allow purchasers to check out easier and safer with their banking application, allow companies to save on significant fees, and reduce the risk of online threads whilst settling their funds instantly.

Clients can use Boodil as a preferred payment method, giving them the possibility to earn points and leverage them in order to redeem rewards, along with the option to enter and participate in multiple prize draws, including holidays, sales, vouchers, or electronic goods.

Boodil appeared in a Voice of the industry article published by The Paypers in February of 2023. The article analysed important investments in the fintech industry focused on Q4 2022, which saw a surge in funding. This surpassed pre-pandemic levels despite a global decrease since 2021. The application was mentioned in Open Banking and Open Finance category as it was one of the companies that raised pre-seed funding in November of 2022.

The funding was GBP 525,000 and it was used to support Boodil’s proposition development and market entry. According to the press release, one of the company’s aims was to launch a cardless payment method in Q4 2022, which seeks to improve the way clients spend and engage with brands and merchants while being rewarded for their purchases.



