



The transaction, valued at USD 169.5 million, was finalised a year after the transfer agreement was signed between the two parties.











This divestment aligns with SeABank's strategic plan to restructure its portfolio, optimise financial resources, and focus on core business areas. As part of the agreement, SeABank and AEON Financial aim to strengthen their collaboration as comprehensive partners.

PTF is among Vietnam's pioneering non-banking credit institutions. SeABank gained full ownership of PTF in 2018 through an acquisition from Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group.

AEON Financial is a key member of AEON Group, Japan's largest retail conglomerate. Operating across 11 countries, the company offers services including credit cards, instalment financing, banking, and insurance.

Vietnam’s consumer finance market continues to see dynamic dealmaking. In a notable recent development, SCBX, a subsidiary of Thailand’s oldest financial institution, announced its acquisition of Home Credit Vietnam for approximately USD 860 million. The deal, pending regulatory approval in Vietnam and Thailand, is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

These transactions underscore the increasing activity and investment interest in Vietnam’s growing consumer finance sector.





Shift toward digital lending and fintech solutions

Vietnam's consumer finance market is undergoing rapid transformation driven by digital innovation. As smartphone penetration exceeds 83% and internet usage continues to rise, digital lending platforms are gaining significant traction among consumers seeking fast, convenient financial solutions. A report by Kinetik estimated that Southeast Asia's digital lending market could reach USD 71 billion by 2025, with Vietnam contributing a significant share due to its youthful, tech-savvy population. Fintech companies such as MoMo, ZaloPay, and Timo have capitalised on this trend, offering simple mobile applications that provide instant credit approval and disbursement. These advancements not only cater to the growing demand for unsecured loans but also address financial inclusion by reaching underserved rural areas where traditional banking services are limited.