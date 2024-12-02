AEON Bank launches digital banking services in Malaysia

Officials from AEON Bank outlined the entity's objective to provide Shariah-compliant digital banking solutions accessible to all Malaysians. These offerings include savings accounts, retirement savings plans, borrowing options, and payment services. During a press conference held in conjunction with the public launch ceremony, banking officials emphasised a commitment to comprehensive financial services, aiming to enhance financial accessibility for all segments of society.

The successful beta testing phase, which involved over 1,800 participants over 12 weeks, validated the platform's stability and obtained constructive feedback for further improvements.

More information about AEON Bank

Aeon Bank is a joint venture between Aeon Financial Service Ltd and Aeon Credit Service (M) Bhd, subsidiaries of Japan's Aeon Group, the largest retail conglomerate in Japan. Additionally, KAF Investment Bank Sdn Bhd led a consortium that secured an Islamic digital bank license from Bank Negara Malaysia. Other recipients of digital banking licences include consortiums involving Boost Holdings Sdn Bhd and RHB Bank Bhd, GXS Bank Pte Ltd and Kuok Brothers Sdn Bhd, and Sea Ltd and YTL Digital Capital Sdn Bhd.

In the future, AEON Bank plans to focus on further expanding and optimising the provision of its suite of solutions to its retail and wholesale members, including ecosystem partners as well.

These include auto dealers, merchants, tenants, suppliers, and others. At the same time, AEON Bank’s advocacy of digital technology is set to facilitate the overall introduction of new, secure, and efficient products for the AEON Group. The launch of new solutions is aimed at improving the value proposition for its diverse users and clients, as well as ecosystem partners and collaborators.