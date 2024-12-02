Aeldra selects i2c for global banking services

The mobile bank founded by neo bank veterans is targeting the affluent global customers with household incomes greater than USD 100,000. Aeldra offers access to US banking and investment with an exclusive ‘digital private banking’ experience to international customers.

As a result of the collaboration, Aeldra's US resident and non-resident international customers can open an FDIC-insured US bank account with a Global Mastercard Debit card in five minutes on a mobile, according to the official announcement. Furthermore, i2c’s international capabilities across North America, Europe, and Asia, will enable Aeldra to expand to offer banking services in Canada, UK, and beyond.

Aeldra was founded by Shanker, Venkat Gopalakrishnan, Anil Kumar N.S., repeat entrepreneurs with about 20 years of experience spanning banking and technology. The founding team has launched similar banking products previously, including Goldman Sachs' consumer bank, Marcus.