Aegis partners Puridiom procure-to-pay to establish Invoice Processing Services

The outsourcing and business transformation expertise of Aegis enhances the Puridiom offering of all of the components required by customers to fully automate and integrate the procure-to-pay workflow, including invoice processing.

Puridiom, a Procure-to-Pay solution provider, serves global organizations within a number of industries, including energy, insurance, financial, entertainment, government, healthcare and non-profit. Solutions and services include stand-alone modules, a procure-to-pay suite, cloud/SaaS and on-premise deployment platforms and business process outsourcing options.

Aegis is a global outsourcing and technology company. Aegis has operations in 56 locations across 13 countries with approximately 55,000 employees. Aegis services over 300 clients from verticals such as banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel & hospitality, consumer goods, retail and energy & utilities. The company is wholly owned by Essar, a USD 39 billion conglomerate.