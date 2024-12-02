Adyen to offer its customers RatePAYs open invoice payment solution

Adyen’s portfolio of payment methods will soon include RatePAY’s open invoice. It will be offered to customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The first customer to offer RatePAY open invoice payments through Adyen is Casper.

RatePAY provides payment solutions with a full payment guarantee for online retail in the DACH region. Products offered by RatePAY include invoicing, instalment payments with real-time online approval, direct debit and pre-payment. RatePAY, based in Berlin, was founded in December 2009, has more than 100 employees and is a member of the Otto Group.

Adyen is a technology company which offers a unified solution for the processing of worldwide payments. As the only provider offering a modern end-to-end infrastructure, directly connecting retailers with Visa, MasterCard and 250 other payment methods around the world, Adyen facilitates seamless transactions – online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale.