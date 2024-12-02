Adyen to build embedded financial products





These products will enable platforms and marketplaces to create tailored financial experiences for their users such as small business owners or individual sellers. The suite of products will allow platforms to unlock new revenue streams and increase user loyalty.

Starting with Adyen for Platforms, the company enabled platforms to embed payments into their offering and deliver a unified commerce experience across sales channels and geographies. Adyen then launched Issuing to improve this experience by enabling platforms to offer their users virtual and physical cards for business transactions and to directly receive funds faster.

Going forward, Issuing will be included in a full suite of embedded financial products, as platforms have highlighted the need to reduce other financial complexities for their users too.

Among the products that will be built out are multi-currency accounts, allowing users to receive payments, initiate pay outs, and safely store money all in one place. These accounts will also enable platforms to facilitate the extension of financing to their users within the platform interface.

Adyen’s complete suite of embedded financial products paired with payments allows platforms to centralize their users’ finance needs in a single ecosystem.

