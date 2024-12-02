



Through this move, Adyen is set to leverage Yapily’s data features to improve the onboarding process for its users and solidify account verification, providing more merchants across Europe with a faster and more secure experience. Additionally, as part of their relationship, Adyen and Yapily intend to continue to explore additional Open Banking-powered services, such as creditworthiness assessments for loan decisions.











The collaboration with Adyen comes after Yapily teamed up with Boshhh to launch Boshhh.io, a platform designed to scale affordability and risk assessment reporting for the financial services and legal sectors. The platform intended to offer organisations detailed and accurate reports, minimising processing costs and optimising the precision of consumer credit assessments. Created by the team behind a credit-building mobile network, the platform came as an addition to Boshhh’s ongoing efforts to address financial mis-selling and its effects on consumer credit scores.





Minimising financial friction and optimising the customer experience

Being a global financial technology partner for companies like eBay, Uber, and Just Eat, Adyen supports businesses in achieving their growth plans more efficiently via end-to-end payments, data-powered insights, and financial products, delivered through a single solution. The decision to select Yapily for its Open Banking offering for business account information can be attributed to the latter’s capabilities and coverage of its platform. Adyen is set to go live with Yapily’s Data products in several European regions, with the features being integrated into its Open Banking products and delivered through a standalone service.

Furthermore, commenting on the news, representatives from Adyen underlined that Open Banking represents a strategic improvement to their company’s core value proposition, enabling it to develop scalable use cases across shoppers, businesses, payments, and data. Also, facilitating a global reach for Open Banking services sits at the foundation for meeting the diverse needs, demands, and preferences of Adyen’s merchant base. By adding Yapily to its Open Banking portfolio, Adyen intends to further advance its growth and capabilities within the Open Banking ecosystem.

Adyen recently expanded its product offering by launching its AI-powered payment optimisation solution, Adyen Uplift. The service, introduced in January 2025, was set to support businesses in scaling payment conversion, minimising costs, and simplifying fraud management. Additionally, Adyen’s business customers could leverage data-driven performance recommendations and opportunities to run several payment configuration tests and maximise performance.

