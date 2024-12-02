Advapay, Western Union team up for payment and FX capabilities

This agreement reflects the growth and importance of Advapay’s payment infrastructure. In partnership with Western Union Business Solutions, the company will be able to cater to the needs of payment and electronic money institutions, and other clients, by providing a currency exchange function and payments in more than 130 currencies to their customers in more than 200 countries and territories.

This functionality will be available on both Advapay`s Core Banking software-as-a-service and on-premise banking platforms. The partnership with Western Union Business Solutions will allow Advapay to expand the capabilities of the upcoming Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform for fintechs – MacrobanX.

Advapay will also enable digital banks and other fintech customers to launch payment solutions tailored to their unique needs and achieve a fully digital experience on Advapay`s out-of-the-box banking platform.