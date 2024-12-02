





Via this collaboration, ICT Misr will offer comprehensive core banking solutions, including implementation, integration services, and ongoing support to Advapay’s customers in these regions. With its deep expertise in the IT sector and a strong presence in Egypt and Libya, ICT Misr is ideally positioned to deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of financial institutions and fintech companies in these markets.

Commenting on this collaboration, officials from Advapay said they are happy to partner with ICT Misr to expand their footprint in Egypt and Libya. ICT Misr’s extensive knowledge of the local market and proven track record in delivering high-quality IT services will be valuable as they work together to provide customers with the tools they need to succeed in a competitive financial landscape.

In a reply, executives from ICT Misr said this partnership with Advapay allows them to combine their strengths and deliver modern core banking solutions that are both scalable and secure. They are committed to supporting Advapay’s customers with augmented services, ensuring their seamless operation and growth in Egypt and Libya.

The partnership between Advapay and ICT Misr marks a significant step forward in delivering robust, reliable, and innovative financial solutions across the Middle East and North Africa. Together, the companies are poised to drive digital transformation and empower financial institutions in Egypt and Libya to offer superior services to their clients.





What does Advapay do?

Advapay provides core banking and digital banking solutions as well as consulting services for fintech companies. Headquartered in Amsterdam, with a regional presence in Estonia, Spain, Poland, Serbia, and Canada, Advapay serves financial services companies across the UK and EEA, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada, supporting financial institutions worldwide in launching and scaling their fintech businesses at reasonable costs.





More information about ICT Misr

ICT Misr is an IT consultancy company and systems integrator based in Egypt. It offers various solutions and services, including IT infrastructure, information security, data management & analytics, system integration, and consultancy. With a strong presence in Egypt and Libya as well as high focus on delivering tailored solutions, ICT Misr serves clients across various industries especially financial sector and government, helping them achieve their strategic objectives through technology.