Advapay joins the NayaOne Tech Marketplace





Following this announcement, Advapay has joined the NayaOne Tech Marketplace, which will provide the comprehensive core banking system Macrobank, as well as optimise the manner in which fintech companies and firms launch their businesses from scratch, including processes such as developing payment infrastructure or building banking and payment products securely and quickly.

In addition, both enterprises will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

Throughout this partnership and by having its core banking software featured on NayaOne’s marketplace, Advapay will have the possibility to provide financial institutions the opportunity to try out its platform and discover the benefits of its solutions. Advapay’s core banking platform, Macrobank, was developed as a highly functional and customisable service that comprises a financial accounting module, engine, integration hub, white-label end-user web, back-office interface, and mobile banking applications.

Included in the benefits and key features that Advapay will offer financial institutions are a built-in accounting system for effective management and reconciliation of all transactions, different payment options and packages, availability in SaaS or perpetual license models, ability to be cloud-hoster of installed on-premises, multiple ready-to-use integrations that connect to different banks, currency exchange providers, payment solutions providers, AML or KYC providers, as well as white-label web banking and mobile banking apps for end-users and a highly-functional bank office.

In addition, Advapay’s Macrobank core banking services will enable financial institutions to launch payment businesses within months, get a solution with all important payment and banking functionality in place, obtain a future-proof and secure tool that can be customised for both existing and future business need, as well as know their budget beforehand and avoid hidden expenses while also saving money and resources in the process.



